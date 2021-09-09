Nine shops in Sheffield you may not realise have closed

John Lewis and Debenhams were the big casualties and up to a quarter of the 40 units on Fargate stand empty. But other areas of the city centre have not been immune to the upheaval caused by the pandemic. Here are nine closures you may have missed.
1. Pizza Hut, High Street.
Pizza Hut was a longstanding stalwart of High Street.
Photo: David Walsh.
2. Schuh, Orchard Square.
Schuh had a large shop in Orchard Square for years.
Photo: David Walsh.
3. British Heart Foundation
The British Heart Foundation charity shop was on the corner of Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate.
Photo: David Walsh.
4. Bon Marche
Bon Marche was on HIgh Street for years.
Photo: David Walsh.