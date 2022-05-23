New Look to move store from Cheapside to Glass Works in Barnsley

Fit out work has already started on the new, “brighter and modern store”, which is set to open on July 20.

New Look’s Barnsley branch is currently at Cheapside, but bosses took the opportunity to move to new premises in The Glass Works when its lease came up for renewal.

Superdrug are still retailing from their Cheapside store and continuing business as usual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Look's Barnsley branch is currently at Cheapside, but bosses took the opportunity to move to new premises in The Glass Works when its lease came up for renewal.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council said: “The Glass Works is proving a resounding retail success and New Look’s move locks the brand into Barnsley town centre for the foreseeable future. Whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, or enjoying a family day out, there are many fantastic reasons to visit Barnsley.’

Peter Rodgers, New Look’s Head of Retail – Central Division said: “We are excited to announce our brand new store in The Glassworks opening on July 21st, where we will continue to provide our New Look customers in Barnsley with a great fashion focussed shopping experience.

“Our existing Cheapside store will close on the 20th July and we look forwarding to welcoming our existing and new visitors to our new store”

Alex Hyams, senior leasing manager at Queensberry said: “The pandemic and changing nature of the high street has thrown up many difficulties but Barnsley has managed to proactively tackle these to achieve fundamental improvements to their town centre.

“The Glass Works is now more than 80 per cent let.