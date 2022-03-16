200 Degrees Coffee will open on Cheapside at the entrance point to The Glass Works’ glass-covered shopping concourse.

It will also boast an enclosed outdoor seating area for up to 25 people when it opens on April 25.

200 Degrees Coffee, named after the unique roasting temperature chosen by the company, was set up by Tom Vincent and his business partner Rob Darby in 2012.

The new Barnsley venue will become their 16th coffee shop, in addition to their original Roast House near Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Tom Vincent, 200 Degrees director, , said: “We are thrilled to be coming to Barnsley and can’t wait to become ingrained in the community. We have already been blown away by the welcome we’ve had.

“We will of course be bringing our signature roast to Barnsley along with a wide selection of freshly prepared breakfast and lunch options. Accompanied by cakes and pastries that we’re sure will be popular with the locals.

“I am personally quite excited at the thought of being able to sit down in a cosy corner of our shop, gazing out at the Kes statue through the window.

“What better way to enjoy a coffee than taking some time to reminisce on childhood memories?”

Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome 200 Degrees Coffee to Barnsley. It’s a brand with a strong reputation and will provide another great space for our residents and visitors to catch up with friends, and to take a break from working and shopping."