Bosses at the huge shopping centre in Sheffield have also shared details of the activities taking place there over the long weekend to keep children entertained as the summer holidays draw to a close and the return to school looms.

Meadowhall will be open from 9am-8pm on Saturday, August 27; from 11am-5pm on Sunday, August 28; and from 10am-8pm on the bank holiday Monday, August 29, but visitors are advised to check the opening times for individual stores before travelling.

Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield has announced its opening hours for the August bank holiday weekend

Below are some of the children’s activities taking place at Meadowhall this weekend, from film screenings to trampolining and riverside play.

Rock Up climbing

The indoor climbing adventure is the ideal place for families and friends to challenge themselves while having plenty of fun. There’s a range of climbing walls that tower over eight metres high, as well as a soft play area for little ones to enjoy too.

The centre also holds a Toddler Climb & Play sessions throughout the week where under-fives can try climbing assisted by the team.

Rock Up climbing centre at Meadowhall in Sheffield

Rock Up recommends that customers book online in advance to avoid disappointment and for a faster check-in on arrival, this will also save them £1 per climber.

Vue cinema

Vue cinema at Meadowhall in Sheffield

Tickets to watch the latest blockbusters at Vue are just £4.99 when booking online at: https://www.myvue.com/cinema/sheffield/whats-on.

The 11-screen cinema has a whole host of new releases to choose from, including DC League of Super-Pets, Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Railway Children Return.

Air Haus inflatables park

The indoor inflatable theme park was the first of its kind in the UK and has plenty of games for all ages to try in its huge bounce arena.

Air Haus inflatables park at Meadowhall in Sheffield

Tickets are £11 (6 years+) per person for a one-hour session with access to the obstacle course, ninja run and eight-metre slide.

For little ones under five, there are dedicated Parent and Toddler sessions between 9-10am on Saturday and Sunday and 10am-12pm during the week. These sessions are £5 per child and two adults can join for free.

Book tickets in advance here: https://www.airhaus.co.uk/meadowhall-sheffield/.

Jump trampoline park

As one of the largest trampoline parks in the UK, there’s plenty to keep the kids, and adults, busy – with 120 interconnecting trampolines and various challenges, including the wipeout zone.

Jump offers money-saving deals for groups of more than four people. On the weekends and during school holidays, groups of four can jump for £40, saving £10, and groups of six can jump for £50, saving £25.

Jump trampoline park at Meadowhall in Sheffield (photo: Genaro Ola)

The hour-long sessions will give everyone plenty of time to hone their trampolining skills and race each other on the new Ninja Warrior course. All children under five need adult supervision during the sessions.

Book tickets here: https://www.jump-inc.uk/locations/sheffield/

Riverside Adventure Play Area