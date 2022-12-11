It issued an update at around 11am today, Sunday, December 11, saying it was open as normal but the snow meant some stores might open later than usual and public transport services to Meadowhall had been disrupted. It also asked anyone travelling by car to use the lower level car parks while its staff finish gritting and clearing the snow from other areas.

The Met Office is not forecasting any more snow for Sheffield today or on Monday but temperatures are expected to remain low, dropping to -3C tomorrow. A number of bus and tram services had to be diverted or suspended due to the snow this morning, and drivers were warned to take care, with reports of some drivers abandoning their cars in parts of the city as roads were impassable.