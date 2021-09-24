In pictures - Shoppers flock to Sheffield's new flower, plant and produce market

The frst ever Pollen Market was held on Sunday on the cycle path next to the River Don on Castlegate.

The inner-city market will be held on the third Sunday of every month, and is the brain child of the team behind the popular Peddler night market, who say they have received funding from Sheffield Council’s Economic Recovery Fund (ERF).

Event co-ordinator and project manager, Loz Barker, said: “We felt there was a gap in the market for places selling plants, flowers and produce’ and wanted to create a Pollen collective.”

Loz says 75 per cent of the stalls will be made up of traders selling such produce, and the remaining 25 per cent will be occupied by artists and makers selling products with a ‘botanical theme’.

As it currently stands, Loz says they have the funding to hold a monthly Pollen Market until May 2022, after which time they hope to have created a sustainable model that will allow the team to continue without funding.

She adds that the funding means businesses can trade for free. Traders will be required to pay an initial deposit, but that will be fully refunded, providing they take up the stall they have reserved.

Pollen Market will be held between 10am and 4pm on the third Sunday of every month.

All pictures by Joe Horner Photography.

For more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/pollenmarket/

Pollen market will be held next to the River Don on Castlegate on the third Sunday of every month

While the market is primarily aimed at the sale of flowers, plants and produce, a quarter of its traders are artists and creatives selling botanical themed pieces of work

Organisers say that one of the reasons the area was chosen was because of the plots of beautiful wild flowers that have been planted on Castlegate and West Bar in the city centre

Everyone is welcome at Pollen market, including cute cats!