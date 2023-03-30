The Aldi at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge had been closed for five days for the refit, designed to create a ‘more spacious’ layout, with better signage to help customers find what they are looking for. It reopened today, Thursday, March 30.
Aldi said the extra space had been dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, the chain’s popular Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits, and its Mamia babycare products. There is also a new and improved Food to Go section, with meals including fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, the store now has new ‘easy to browse’ freezers and there are also simple-to-use self-checkouts.
Aldi property director Mark Stringer said: “The store looks fantastic and we are pleased to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience, each customer enjoys in our stores, is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”
Fox Valley’s centre manager Claire Biltcliffe said: “We’re thrilled to see Aldi investing in their store and pleased the reaction from the local community has been so positive towards the improvements.”
Aldi shoppers get up to four hours free parking at Fox Valley, which is also home to a range of high street stores, restaurants and independent stores, including Sandersons Boutique. The shopping centre hosts weekly markets too.