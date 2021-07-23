7 independent shops you should definitely try at Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre

While the centre brings some of the best high street brands under one roof, it is also home to a host of unique independent retailers, from a stylish café to a social enterprise and even a secret Harry Potter store.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Supporting the local community is incredibly important to us, and we’re happy to be home to some of the most exciting retailers and brands of Sheffield We encourage visitors to get down, shop local and experience the unique, eclectic mix of independents we have to offer.”

Here is our list of seven stores you should definitely visit at the shopping centre.

1. The Independent Sheffield Store The Independent Sheffield Store brings together an array of locally sourced products from 13 retailers. With gin from Locksley Distilling Co., craft chocolate from Bullion and natural skin care from Tiny Bees, as well as jewellery from Bailey of Sheffield, artisan coffee from Frazer's coffee roasters and much more - there is plenty for shoppers to choose from.

2. Printed By Us Social enterprise Printed By Us is part of the Cathedral Archer Project. They collaborate with local artists to create designs that are later hand-screen printed by people in recovery from homelessness and other challenging circumstances. Visit their shop in Meadowhall.

3. ColeyCoco Candles Visitors to ColeyCoco in Meadowhall will discover a range of delicately hand-crafted candles to suit everyone. While the Coley collection offers a range of crystal healing candles with a crackling woodwick, the Coco collection is all about extravagance and sparkle.

4. Coffika Coffika is an independent café based in Meadowhall serving good quality, affordable coffee in style. All produce is supplied fresh daily from popular local favourites such as Our Cow Molly, #brownies, Cocoa Wonderland and Tipple Tails.