The Moor Market’s popular food hall is one of the best places to grab a bite to eat in Sheffield city centre.

There’s a huge choice of cuisines to eat in or takeaway, from home-made pies and fish and chips to classic Chinese, Malaysian, Vietnamese and Thai dishes.

There are some great bargains too - just like in the rest of the market, situated on The Moor.

We asked all 12 vendors in the food hall to name the most popular or best value items on their menus, and this is what they said.

All details were correct as of Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

1 . McKay's Kitchen - All day breakfast The all day breakfast, served until 2pm each day, is the most popular meal here. For £5.40 you get two rashers of bacon, two sausages, fried egg, mushrooms, beans, tomatoes, two slices of toast or bread and butter, and a tea or coffee.

2 . Hungry Buddha - chicken or veg curry The traditional Nepalese curries are among the best value options here. They are priced £7 for a veg curry, or £8 for meat, including rice, sambar (lentil and mixed veg soup) and homemade chutney/pickle. The steamed dumplings, costing £5, are also a popular choice.

3 . Nic-Nix Cafe - meat and potato pie meal The home made pies here are hugely popular, and the meat and potato pie meal, with vegetables, gravy and chips or mash, will set you back just £4.90, or £5.90 with a drink.

4 . Mango Thai Cafe - sticky rice and mango The sticky rice and mango dessert, priced £8.99, and the banana blossom coated in crispy tempura batter with bell peppers in a rich red coconut milk sauce, for £12.99, are among the best sellers here. The £9.99 lunch special, including the chef's main dish, a starter and prawn crackers, is perhaps the best value deal.