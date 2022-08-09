The heatwave of a few weeks ago took us all by surprise - temperatures reached as high as 41.C in certain parts of the country.

In Sheffield, temperatures reached dizzying heights of over 39.C - annihilating the old temperature record of 36.C, which was set back in July of 2019.

The Government was forced into issuing an unprecedented level four warning, indicating potential harm to human life had proper precautions not been taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only this, but schools and certain workplaces closed their doors for the day in response to the blistering heat.

The heat was also enough to cause reported power cuts across the country, as well as causing disruption to travel links.

How high will the temperature be and will the heatwave return?

Thankfully, the temperature will not reach 41.C again in 2022. For the remainder of this year’s summer in Sheffield, it will not get any hotter than 30.C, according to the Met Office.

However, this is still very hot by Sheffield’s standards and is more than enough to break the temperature threshold for a heatwave.

Take care if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outside. Make sure you have suncream on and keep drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

What is a heatwave?

Due to the recent record breaking temperatures across the UK, the threshold for what is classed as heatwave has shifted, according to the Met Office.

The threshold varies by county, so an exact temperature that constitutes a heatwave is difficult to pinpoint. In South Yorkshire, it is 25.C.

If the temperature reaches or exceeds this threshold for three or more consecutive days , then it can be classed as a heatwave.

When will the hottest day of the summer be?

The three hottest days left of the summer will fall on 11, 12 and 13 of August, where temperatures will reach 30.C in Sheffield. Similarly, the 14th will have a peak temperature of 29.C.

Mercifully, August 15 will have a much lower temperature of 24.C and it’s also expected to rain on this day, giving Sheffield’s vegetation and flora a much needed drink .

From this point onwards, the temperature in Sheffield will slowly decrease as the year continues on.