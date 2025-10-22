Swimming pool bosses have revealed the reason for the closure of one of Sheffield’s busiest swimming pools ‘until further notice’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ponds Forge leisure pool - famous for its Surf City waves and ‘Lazy River’ current - has been drained due to leaky pipes, according to Everyone Active, which took over managing the centre in January.

Lorenzo Clark, partnership manager, said: "We are working with experts to carry out investigatory maintenance works to repair the pipework in the leisure pool.

Everyone Active hopes to get the leisure pools at Ponds Forge open again 'as soon as we can'. | nw

“The leisure pool will be closed until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update customers as soon as we can. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding."

The lack of water has revealed the deep channel the Lazy River runs through as it encircles the main pool. The paddling pool is also empty and mounds of sand and stones can be seen on the dry tiles.

The leisure and paddling pools at Ponds Forge in Sheffield have been drained. | nw

Everyone Active runs 10 leisure centres in Sheffield including iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and three golf courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Phil Bowers, contract manager, said the dive pit and competition pool remain fully operational.

The leisure pool was closed for six months from July 2021 for repairs and improvements. It was also closed during Covid.