Sheffield swimming: Reason for closing Ponds Forge leisure pool 'until further notice'
Ponds Forge leisure pool - famous for its Surf City waves and ‘Lazy River’ current - has been drained due to leaky pipes, according to Everyone Active, which took over managing the centre in January.
Lorenzo Clark, partnership manager, said: "We are working with experts to carry out investigatory maintenance works to repair the pipework in the leisure pool.
“The leisure pool will be closed until further notice.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update customers as soon as we can. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding."
The lack of water has revealed the deep channel the Lazy River runs through as it encircles the main pool. The paddling pool is also empty and mounds of sand and stones can be seen on the dry tiles.
Everyone Active runs 10 leisure centres in Sheffield including iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and three golf courses.
Last week, Phil Bowers, contract manager, said the dive pit and competition pool remain fully operational.
The leisure pool was closed for six months from July 2021 for repairs and improvements. It was also closed during Covid.