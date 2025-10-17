Sheffield swimming: Ponds Forge leisure pool drained and closed indefinitely due to leak

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2025, 07:50 BST
One of Sheffield busiest swimming pools is closed indefinitely due to a leak.

Ponds Forge leisure pool - famous for its Surf City waves and ‘Lazy River’ current - has been drained to allow maintenance work to be carried out.

The lack of water has revealed the deep channel the Lazy River runs through as it encircles the main pool. The paddling pool is also empty and mounds of sand and stones can be seen on the dry tiles.

The leisure and paddling pools at Ponds Forge in Sheffield have been drained.
The leisure and paddling pools at Ponds Forge in Sheffield have been drained.

The venue is run by Everyone Active, which took over managing 10 leisure centres in January including iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and three golf courses.

Everyone Active hopes to get the leisure pools at Ponds Forge open again 'as soon as we can'.
Everyone Active hopes to get the leisure pools at Ponds Forge open again 'as soon as we can'.

The leisure pool at Ponds Forge is famous for its Surf City wave pool and Lazy River current that people ride on floats.
The leisure pool at Ponds Forge is famous for its Surf City wave pool and Lazy River current that people ride on floats.

Phil Bowers, contract manager, said the aim is to reopen the leisure pool “as soon as we can.”

"We can confirm that the centre experienced a leak in the leisure pool and was emptied on Saturday, October 4, for ongoing maintenance,” he said.

"The dive pit and competition pool remain fully operational. We will endeavour to reopen the leisure pool as soon as we can and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding."

The leisure pool was closed for six months from July 2021 for repairs and improvements. It was also closed during Covid.

