Sheffield swimming: Ponds Forge leisure pool drained and closed indefinitely due to leak
Ponds Forge leisure pool - famous for its Surf City waves and ‘Lazy River’ current - has been drained to allow maintenance work to be carried out.
The lack of water has revealed the deep channel the Lazy River runs through as it encircles the main pool. The paddling pool is also empty and mounds of sand and stones can be seen on the dry tiles.
The venue is run by Everyone Active, which took over managing 10 leisure centres in January including iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and three golf courses.
"We can confirm that the centre experienced a leak in the leisure pool and was emptied on Saturday, October 4, for ongoing maintenance,” he said.
"The dive pit and competition pool remain fully operational. We will endeavour to reopen the leisure pool as soon as we can and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding."
The leisure pool was closed for six months from July 2021 for repairs and improvements. It was also closed during Covid.