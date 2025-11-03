Sheffield swimming: Ponds Forge bosses give gloomy update a month after leisure and paddling pools drained
Ponds Forge leisure pool - famous for its Surf City waves and ‘Lazy River’ current - and paddling pool were drained on October 4 due to leaky pipes.
Everyone Active, which took over managing the centre in January, says it is working with experts on “investigatory maintenance works.”
But in an update to The Star, Everyone Active said there was no date for when it will reopen.
Everyone Active took over managing 10 leisure centres in January including iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and three golf courses.