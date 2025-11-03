Swimming pool bosses have given a gloomy update a month after the closure of one of Sheffield’s busiest venues.

Ponds Forge leisure pool - famous for its Surf City waves and ‘Lazy River’ current - and paddling pool were drained on October 4 due to leaky pipes.

The leisure and paddling pools at Ponds Forge in Sheffield have been drained. | nw

Everyone Active, which took over managing the centre in January, says it is working with experts on “investigatory maintenance works.”

Everyone Active hopes to get the leisure pools at Ponds Forge open again 'as soon as we can'. | nw

But in an update to The Star, Everyone Active said there was no date for when it will reopen.

Everyone Active took over managing 10 leisure centres in January including iceSheffield, the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and three golf courses.