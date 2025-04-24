Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just 15 years ago, it was one of the biggest attractions in Sheffield. Today, ‘the Ski Village is on fire again’ is a commonly heard phrase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hills of Parkwood Springs are a sorry sight today. The slopes of what was once Europe’s biggest artificial ski slope have been reduced to nothing but bits of twisted metal, plastic and matting sticking out of the ground.

Sheffield's Ski village seen from the air in June 1996

Yesterday, firefighters were called to another reported arson attack at the former Ski Village, after a 10m x 10m stretch of ski matting was set alight, sending smoke billowing over the city

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of another reported arson attack at the former resort, here is a fly-by history of the Sheffield Ski Village - its glory days, its destruction, and the slew of discarded planning proposals meant to raise it from the dead.

Europe’s biggest artificial ski slope

Sheffield Ski Village in October 1988, showing director John Fleetham, receptionist Giovanna Poletti, and instructors Andrew Lockerbie and Scott Robinson | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Sheffield Ski Village opened in 1988 with a £2.5m investment by Sheffield entrepreneur John Fleetham, and was principally built out of Dendix, a kind of wire frame discovered in plastic bristles.

It was a prize no other city in England could claim and over the next decade developed a huge offering, including nursery slopes and more challenging runs like ‘Adventure Mountain,’ to a freestyle park with half pipes and grind rails, to even a toboggan run and and aerials ramp.

Eventually it grew to eight different slopes, and in 1994 was complimented with the construction of a ski lodge, bar and shops - followed by a ten pin bowling alley, laser tag, a mountain bike track and room for quad biking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in the Guarantee to Ski course at Sheffield Ski Village, November 3, 1997

The community around the Ski Village also grew, with school programmes and several clubs in the city calling it home, while athletes and Olympians like Ellie Koyander, James Woods and Katie Summerhayes used it to train.

It even had its own costume mascot - the Ski Village Yeti.

But all this was lost in the course of one devastating year.

Skiers attempt to 'work off that Christmas tum' with a session on the new Nursery slopes at Sheffield Ski Village along with the Ski Village Yeti

‘The Ski Village is on fire again’

Many credit the fire in 2012 that spelled the end for the Ski Village, but it wasn’t the first fire to hit the resort. In March 2011 the adventure playground at the village was destroyed after a suspected arson attack.

However, at 1am on April 29, 2012, the Ski Village burned down, and it was never the same again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five fire engines and 25 firefighters battled to put out the blaze at the Village’s main building. Anyone awake at that hour saw the roaring orange flames on the hillside. A BBC report on the day suggests 3,000 litres of water a minute was pumped out to fight it.

It was ruled an accident. The ones that came afterwards were not.

The remains of one of the dozens and dozens of fires set on the Sheffield Ski Village over the years. | Archive

Three days later, on May 1, 2012, a hut containing the controls for the ski lift was set alight deliberately and destroyed.

Then, three weeks later, on May 21, the nursery slope was partially destroyed by a third fire, again started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 24, 2013, nearly a year to the day of the main building fire, two teenagers set fire to a cafe and the remaining wooden buildings on Adventure Mountain. They were sentenced to youth orders in August and spared prison.

Sheffield's old Ski Village site today

A BBC report suggested the remains of the resort had suffered up to 50 arson attacks by August 2016.

That number has only risen and risen since then, and fires are seemingly set on the village and the hills of Parkwood Springs more than once a year.

There is even a dedicated website - www.istheskivillageonfire.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A view of the derelict Sheffield Ski Village as it stands today - nothing but flytipped rubbish and twisted metal remains of one of Sheffield's greatest attractions. | Archive

Is there a future for the Sheffield Ski Village?

Numerous developments to bring the Ski Village back to life have been proposed, explored and discarded in the past decade.

Plans were put forward In 2017 suggesting that leisure company Extreme would redevelop the site as an extreme sports centre, and was even handed a £4.9m loan by the city council, but the scheme never materialised.

New Zealand company Skyline Lounge has also said it would like to develop the land into a ‘gravity park’ with features including a zipline, luge ride and gondola lift. Updates have been slow.

Idea after idea has been floated to bring the Sheffield Ski Village back to life. | Archive

In 2024, Sheffield Council said it would get £19 million in levelling up money to improve access to the site, but this is more for the benefit of Parkwood Springs as a whole than the Ski Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One group advocating for its future is Revive Sheffield Ski Village, which debuted a short film in March 2025 at the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival calling for support to restore the resort.

Meanwhile, on road signs all across the city, decades-old brown attraction signs still point the way to the Sheffield Ski Village as if the slopes are ready and waiting.