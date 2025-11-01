The Spooky haunted Halloween display on Adkins Road S5

Sheffield retro: 15 spooktacular pictures of Sheffield having Halloween fun in the city over the years

By Alastair Ulke

Published 1st Nov 2025, 15:55 GMT

Munch some of last night’s sweets and enjoy these spooky pictures of Sheffield on Halloween night from over the years.

W e are taking a look back at how Sheffield’s residents and the city at large have dressed up to mark the occasion in years gone by.

There are some photos going back to 1998 with everything from Fright Nights in the Peace Gardens to spooky theatre productions so take a look and see who you can recognise.

And you can also enjoy some of THIS year’s costumes with these galleries from Halloween 2025:

Seen are two witches running the Star stand at the Fright Night held in the Sheffield city centre for Halloween, October 31, 2001

1. Halloween Fright Night

Seen are two witches running the Star stand at the Fright Night held in the Sheffield city centre for Halloween, October 31, 2001 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Mrs Furniss, the farmer's wife (aka Jenny Bland) shows Rebecca Raven, Hannah Birch, Alice Raven, and Alice Birch how to put brass medallions onto Prince the horse to frighten away evil at the Whirlow Hall Farm Halloween extravaganza, October 25, 2006

2. Extravaganza

Mrs Furniss, the farmer's wife (aka Jenny Bland) shows Rebecca Raven, Hannah Birch, Alice Raven, and Alice Birch how to put brass medallions onto Prince the horse to frighten away evil at the Whirlow Hall Farm Halloween extravaganza, October 25, 2006 Photo: John Nguyen

Pictured at the Halloween Disco at Charnock Hall Primary School, Sheffield, are left to right: Red Witch Pauline, Lavinia Turner, Ryan Turner, Barney Maloney, Luke Turner and Lynne Wilcox, October 31, 2006

3. Halloween Disco

Pictured at the Halloween Disco at Charnock Hall Primary School, Sheffield, are left to right: Red Witch Pauline, Lavinia Turner, Ryan Turner, Barney Maloney, Luke Turner and Lynne Wilcox, October 31, 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal staff

Pictured at Charnock recreation ground, Carterhall Lane, Norton, where the Friends of Charnock Recreation Ground are raising funds to renovate the playground and the area of the recreation grounds. Seen in Halloween dress to promote their fundraising night in October 2006, are witches, left to right, Pauline Turner, and Tracy Wilson.

4. Halloween witches

Pictured at Charnock recreation ground, Carterhall Lane, Norton, where the Friends of Charnock Recreation Ground are raising funds to renovate the playground and the area of the recreation grounds. Seen in Halloween dress to promote their fundraising night in October 2006, are witches, left to right, Pauline Turner, and Tracy Wilson. Photo: Mike Waistell staff

