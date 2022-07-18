As the temperature in Sheffield reaches unprecedented heights, there’s one key thing we need to keep in mind - stay hydrated!

In weather such as this, deyhydration can have devastating effects and the importance of avoiding it cannot be overstated.

Using the Refill app, you can pinpoint the locations of water fountains near you - so you can fill up your water bottle for no extra cost and we’ve rounded up some of them.

Where can I fill up my water bottle in Sheffield?

There are over 200 places to fill up your water bottle in Sheffield for free, using the Refill app.

Both The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University have on-campus water fountains and refill stations. There’s usually at least one water fountain in each of their buildings and faculty sites.

Starbucks, Greggs, Costa Coffee and Caffe Nero are all offering free water refills - if you’re in need of one, simply walk in and ask! Most independent coffee retailers are cafes will offer the same service, especially in extreme weather akin to this.

Several retail chains, such as WHS Smiths, are allowing their customers to fill up their water bottles for free as well.

If you’re in or around the Meadowhall area, there’s plenty of shopping outlets that’ll be offering free water refills there. Your best bet is to head for the Oasis dining area, near the Vue cinema.

Furthermore, there are an abundance of places to fill up on The Moor - The Light Cinema is a notable example.

To view them all, download the Refill App. It’ll ask you to enter a location, or it can show you refill partners near your current location.