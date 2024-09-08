Sheffield dogs: 200 sausage dogs to descend on city centre pub in Halloween “pup-up” event

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Sep 2024

A “pup-up” Halloween-themed dachshund event is set to take place in Sheffield next month, with hundreds of furry dogs expected to attend.

Pup Up Cafe has been visiting the city for over six years now, and two more sessions are scheduled for the end of October.

Hundreds of sausage dogs are expected to attend Head of Steam in the city centre on October 27, with one of the sessions also open to other friendly dogs.

Marcus from Pup Up Cafe said: “Here at Pup Up Cafe we love dachshunds, and we also love Sheffield.

Halloween-themed Pup Up Cafe event set to come to Sheffieldplaceholder image
Halloween-themed Pup Up Cafe event set to come to Sheffield | Pup Up Cafe

“Hosting our Dachshund Pop Up Cafes in Sheffield for years, it’s the place to be if you have a dachshund and love to socialise with other sausages!

“We started with Dachshunds but now we also host pop up cafes for Pugs, Frenchies and soon all dogs.”

Pup Up Cafe aims to bring together local breed specific dog communities with local businesses in attendance in a safe, secure environment.

Dogs are allowed to socialise off the leads, with plenty for both dogs and humans to do in their sessions.

200 dogs are expected to be at the dachshund meet-up in October.placeholder image
200 dogs are expected to be at the dachshund meet-up in October. | Pup Up Cafe

Tickets for October 27 can be booked for hour and a half-long slots, starting at 10am, midday, and 2pm.

They cost £10 if you are bringing a dachshund, or £15 for a “regular human” ticket.

You can find tickets on their website here: www.pupup.cafe/sheffield

