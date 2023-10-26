We took to the streets of Sheffield to find out which Chinese restaurants you would recommend.

We regularly write about the best the city has to offer, from TripAdvisor round-ups to restaurant review.

Everyone has their favourite takeaways - and their favourite order - so we thought we'd ask you, the public, what your go-to Chinese in the city is.

Whether it's an order of salt and pepper chips, a rice-dish favourite or taking a chance on the house special, everyone has their own opinion.