Places to eat Sheffield: The top 10 cafes and restaurants for breakfast according to reviews on TripAdvisor

With the weekend upon us, there’s no better way to treat ourselves than heading out for breakfast in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if we’re choosing to treat ourselves at the end of another week, we want to make sure we choose somewhere where we won’t leave disappointed.

With so many of us increasingly relying on social media when it comes to choosing where to eat, it’s easy to judge a book by its cover and choose not to visit a venue due to its location or appearance, but thankfully sites like TripAdvisor allow us to see many honest reviews to uncover hidden gems in the city.

So whether you’re celebrating the end of school, a loved one’s birthday, or just don’t feel like cooking, we have put together a list of the highest-reviewed venues on TripAdvisor with a minimum of a 5 out of 5 rating.

Sheffield has no shortage of brilliant food establishments, and it’s important to remember that this only provides a snapshot of just some of the places to visit in the city. Some cafes, restaurants and bars have received more reviews on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook.

How many of the below can you vouch for?

Sheffield's top-recommended venues for breakfast, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

The Hidden Gem has a 5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor according to 825 reviews. From smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, to loaded potato skins, it's no wonder this breakfast menu tops them all in Sheffield. One reviewer wrote: "I come here regularly with friends for breakfast and the food is consistently excellent... I can really recommend the vegetarian breakfast - delicious!"

Pitcher & Piano has a top rating thanks to 648 reviews on TripAdvisor. What's better than breakfast? Breakfast and bottomless bubbles of course. This chain has rave reviews for its Bottomless Brunch menu, including avocado on sourdough and a traditional full English. One customer said it was the best bottomless brunch she has been to: "[The staff] made sure we had everything we needed and the food was unreal !!!"

The Rhubarb Shed has stellar reviews from 586 TripAdvisor users. Serving a mouth watering breakfast menu, including a number of options for vegans, this cafe is a top recommendation for Sheffield's early risers. One review read: "You wouldn’t expect to find such a nice cafe here. All the staff were friendly. We both enjoyed our breakfast. It was nice to meet the owner Tony who took time to give us a bit of history about the place..."

