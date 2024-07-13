Run of summer Bongo’s Bingo shows planned for Sheffield with special themes

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 08:01 BST
There will be one Bongo's Bingo event at the Octagon on Clarkson Street, near Sheffield city centre per month in July, August and September, organisers have confirmed
There will be one Bongo’s Bingo event at the Octagon on Clarkson Street, near Sheffield city centre per month in July, August and September, organisers have confirmed | Submit
A run of summer Bongo’s Bingo shows - with themes including Country and 00s Specials - are planned for Sheffield’s Octagon venue.

There will be one Bongo’s Bingo event at the Octagon on Clarkson Street, near Sheffield city centre per month in July, August and September, organisers have confirmed.

A Bongo’s Bingo spokesperson said: “There are two Country Specials and the return of all things Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and loads of other country stars on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, September 14.

“And between these get ready for a wild 00s Special on Saturday, August 31.”

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder and original host, explains: “We’ve got a run of summer shows across the UK in all of our favourite locations, including The Octagon in Sheffield with three themed shows.

“Summer is of course usually the time for sunshine, but as we all well know with the climate here it can change fast.

“So our run of summer shows are perfect for anyone and their crew wanting to have some indoors fun too.”

The aim of Bongo’s Bingo, say organisers, is to ‘rejuvenate’ the ‘quintessentially quaint game of bingo for a new generation, with sold-out shows taking place in over 40 locations and approaching its 10th anniversary’.

Doors for the three Bongo’s Bingo events on July 27, August 31 and September 14 open at 6pm and close at 7.30pm, before the show starts at 8pm.

Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets, info and opening times.

