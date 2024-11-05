Rotherham town centre will welcome visitors for an evening of free entertainment for the annual Christmas lights switch-on event in two weeks.

The yuletide event regularly sees 6,000 people visit the town centre, with this year’s switch-on taking place on Saturday, November 16, starting at 3pm in All Saints’ Square.

Rotherham Council says its plans to switch on the borough's Christmas lights will go ahead as planned - despite a hike in the cost of energy.

A main stage will be set up adjacent to the Christmas Tree, where there will be performances from The Banned, Rotherham Youth Choir, Rotherham Civic Theatre Panto Cast, The Wichitas and Smashby.

Over at Market Square, local favourites ‘Let’s Circus’ will be dazzling the crowds by performing their circus skills with some festive treats from Mrs Santa and her elves.

There will be more street entertainment throughout the evening across the town centre. Look out for Creature Feature’s ‘There’s Nothing Like a Dame’ as the two ugly sisters will be let loose in all their gaudy glamour and fantastic finery to cause festive mayhem and mirth.

Elsewhere, the Christmas spirit continues in Minster Gardens, with ‘And… Breathe’, a new sound and light installation from production team Pif-Paf.

All the family will also be able to take part in creative workshops and join artists for some handicraft fun which they can make and take home.

Enjoy exploring the town centre and Rotherham’s variety of businesses before heading to All Saints’ Square for the all-important switch on by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen, at 6pm.

Councillor Robert Taylor said: “The Rotherham Christmas Lights switch-on is an amazing free event bringing fun and excitement for the whole family as we officially switch on the Christmas lights for the start of the festive season.

“Every year, the event is a much-loved tradition with live entertainment, music, comedy, creative workshops, street entertainers and a gift market. I’m sure there will be something for everyone in this year’s fantastic programme.”

The event will be supported with an outdoor gift market as well as a selection of children’s rides situated along Effingham Street.

Free Saturday parking is available in council-owned off-street town centre car parks (excluding Forge Island car park unless visiting the Arc Cinema and Travelodge Rotherham Central). Normal maximum duration time allowed still applies. For full details go to www.rotherham.gov.uk/parking.

All Saints’ Square Stage in Rotherham town centre

Main stage programme:

3pm to 3:30pm – The Banned

3:45pm to 4:15pm – Rotherham Youth Choir

4:20pm to 4:30pm – Rotherham Civic Theatre Panto Cast

4:35pm to 5:05pm – The Wichitas

5:20pm to 5:55pm – Smashby

6pm – The Christmas Lights switch-on event with Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen.