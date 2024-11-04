Further investment bolsters Sheffield community groups

Two local organisations supporting communities in the north and south east of Sheffield, have seen their services enhanced by a £60,000 donation.

After providing £20,000 of funds in both 2022 and 2023 - which helped support projects with Manor and Castle Development Trust (MCDT) and SOAR Community - Sheffield Housing Company (SHC) has donated a further £20,000 this year, enabling the organisations to continue offering vital services for local people.

MCDT used the most recent £10,000 to deliver: A mindfulness based stress reduction programme; a dementia friendly singing group; a men’s mental health peer support group which focused on having conversations about mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention; a journaling programme for women - around wellness, mindfulness, self-love and creative writing; a community, family friendly Halloween event and Christmas gifts as part of the Holidays Activities with Food (HAF) programme for vulnerable children.

The funding has also supported the Corner House Group, which helps individuals and families through peer support, workshops, speakers, and visits. Sessions have included cooking on a budget, parenting, personal development, arts and crafts, emotional wellbeing and access to adult community learning and support, through the cost-of-living crisis.

Holly Denniff, Health Partnership and Projects Manager at MCDT, said: “This funding has allowed us to support and deliver grassroots community development projects across the area that have had a profound impact on peoples physical and mental wellbeing, reduced social isolation and offered a safe and supportive environment. This has been a lifeline during this time.”

SOAR Community used the most recent £10,000 to continue its Warm and Welcoming Spaces initiative, which has already been combating some of the challenges caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The community regeneration charity works with local organisations, community centres and businesses, to create safe, warm spaces where local people can work, socialise and access a wealth of information designed to improve health, wellbeing and employability.

SOAR provided people with warm packs - including soft warm blankets and microwaveable heat packs - to help them keep warm at home.

Part of the funding went towards a 'Mindful Mamas' outreach project - designed to provide information around mental health, mental wellbeing, mindfulness, coping strategies and signposting to relevant organisations. The project also provided a social café for women who are experiencing isolation and loneliness.

The organisation also allocated some funds for a volunteer celebration event, to say thank you to the almost 100 volunteers that give their time to support these initiatives.

Megan Ohri, Partnership Manager at SOAR Community said: “It’s been great to work with SHC once again and we’re grateful for the resource they’ve provided which has enabled us to support a lot of vulnerable people through the winter months. Our group work sessions don’t just provide people with somewhere safe and warm but also an opportunity to connect with others, make new friends and to be an entry point to other vital services and support.”

Steve Birch, Development Director with SHC, said: “Sheffield Housing Company is extremely proud of its work with SOAR Community and MCDT, with both organisations providing vital services within the communities in which we are building. Collaborating with both organisations ensures that the money we invest, is targeted directly towards the people who need it most.

“The last few years have shown how challenging life can be and the activities, groups and networks that are delivered in these neighbourhoods tackle important issues like mental health, physical health and isolation. SHC plays a small part in local life, providing quality new homes which are in short supply, but this is really about people living and being part of a community, and SOAR Community and MCDT play a huge role in supporting and strengthening society in these areas”

Established in 2011 with an ambitious target of building 2,300 properties on a total of 23 sites by the end of 2026, SHC is Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company with private developer Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing.

In this time, the partnership has created and safeguarded over 1,100 jobs and 120 apprenticeships, as well as spending more than £100m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region and contributed nearly £150,000 to local community groups, schools, public art projects and other good causes.