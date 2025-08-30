They may be best known for their collaboration on the 1998 single When You’re Gone, but that isn’t the only thing that links Bryan Adams and Melanie C - as last night’s performances at Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus prove.

Both artists are decades into their musical careers, both have enjoyed a stunning level of success, with Bryan Adams selling an estimated 100million records worldwide, and Melanie racking up a similar number of sales with the Spice Girls.

They each took to the stage in the Big Top tent at Don Valley Bowl last night, before dueting during Bryan’s slot.

Melanie C performs in the Big Top tent at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl | Sarah Marshall for National World

And what struck me during both of their sets is that both of these artists are still madly in love with performing.

Lesser artists might rest on their laurels, might phone in the performance - given the stage they’re at in their careers and the size of their fanbase.

But it really felt as though they were both intent on connecting with their audience, and creating a musical experience to remember.

And they certainly succeeded in that.

Dressed in her trademark tracksuit bottoms - adorned with sequins for a touch of on-stage glamour - Melanie gave last night’s performance absolutely everything she had, and I really don’t think she’s ever sounded better.

And that’s coming from someone who adored the Spice Girls as a child, and would proudly tell everyone - whether they asked me or not - that Melanie, or “Sporty Spice” was my favourite in the group.

She was utterly charming last night, as she detailed her history with the city of Sheffield, and the “special place” it holds in her heart.

Just like with Queens of the Stone Age, who headlined the first two nights of this year’s festival, Melanie’s first foray into performing in the Steel City took place during a gig at the Leadmill.

But that Leadmill performance was of particular significance for Melanie, because it was her first ever solo gig, as she tried to come out of the shadow of Spice Girls.

And so it felt like a full circle moment for her to be back in Sheffield, on the same bill as Bryan, with whom she had her first solo hit on When You’re Gone.

Melanie also credits Bryan as being the person who gave her the “confidence” to branch out on her own.

She told the audience that her record company hadn’t wanted her to do the duet, but her mum wouldn’t have forgiven her if she’d turned the opportunity down, and the rest - as they say - is history.

Combining Spice Girls hits such as Who Do You Think You Are, 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life, with solo bangers from her back catalogue including Never Be The Same Again and covers of dance classics including Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless), Mel’s set was so joyous and fun, and made you want to get up and dance!

Next came Bryan, who drew a huge crowd, and seemed to truly understand exactly what the audience wanted from him.

Bryan and his music clearly mean so much to so many.

The audience was treated to hits including Run To You, Heaven and 18 ‘Till I Die - on which he changed the lyrics to “Sheffield’s good” - even if he did claim to be in Liverpool later on in the set.

The spectacle of a giant, silver boxing glove floating above the crowd as he performed Roll With The Punches from his new album wasn’t on my Bryan Adams bingo card for last night, but it certainly made for an interesting moment.

The Canadian rocker was forced to halt the set around 75 minutes in after four people reportedly collapsed, but after allowing time for them to be checked on, managed to resume his set.

Last night’s line-up was a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see what today’s Rock N Roll Circus - featuring sets from Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, Groove Armada, along with the daytime party, Day Fever, holds.