News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race

Rock n Roll Circus 2023 Sheffield: Fan photos from Don Valley Bowl festival

The crowds came out for Self Esteem, Confidence Man and Natalie Imbruglia.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST

Sheffield's first Rock n Roll Circus left its mark on the city this weekend with the likes of Noel Gallagher, Happy Mondays and our own Self Esteem lighting up Don Valley Bowl.

The three-day spectacle saw thousands of fans come out to make it a weekend worth remembering and to enjoy the sights at the big top.

Adrenaline-fueled performances by aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and much more wowed audiences in the lead up to some very special musical acts.

Here are 12 fantastic photos of fans out enjoying themselves from day two of the event on Saturday captured by photographer Errol Edwards.

And, in case you missed it, here are also the best photos from Friday.

Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

1. Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus 2023

Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

Photo Sales
Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

2. Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus 2023

Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

Photo Sales
Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

3. Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus 2023

Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

Photo Sales
Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

4. Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus 2023

Best fan photos from Saturday at Rock n Roll Circus in Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSelf EsteemNoel Gallagher