The crowds came out for Self Esteem, Confidence Man and Natalie Imbruglia.

Sheffield's first Rock n Roll Circus left its mark on the city this weekend with the likes of Noel Gallagher, Happy Mondays and our own Self Esteem lighting up Don Valley Bowl.

The three-day spectacle saw thousands of fans come out to make it a weekend worth remembering and to enjoy the sights at the big top.

Adrenaline-fueled performances by aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and much more wowed audiences in the lead up to some very special musical acts.

Here are 12 fantastic photos of fans out enjoying themselves from day two of the event on Saturday captured by photographer Errol Edwards.

And, in case you missed it, here are also the best photos from Friday.

