These photos from The Star’s archives take you back to 1975, showing what life was like back then around Sheffield.

The Queen is pictured meeting her subjects on Fargate, TV presenter Leslie Crowther is surrounded by youngsters at the popular Redgates toy shop, and Cliff Richard is shown with fans at Sheffield City Hall.

Elsewhere, a new Tripe Queen is crowned, huge crowds gather to watch the Lord Mayor’s Parade, and it’s the end of an era as a much-loved cinema closes.

This retro photo gallery features lost shops from the 70s, including C&A in the city centre and Fine Fare supermarket in Crookes, and much-missed landmarks such as the Hole in the Road subway.

Bathers can be seen at Longley Swimming Pool, youngsters are captured having fun at parks around the city, including in Parson Cross and Stannington, and the Peace Gardens are shown looking very different to how they do today.

Do these pictures bring back any happy memories of 1970s Sheffield for you?

Shops in Crookes, Sheffield, in 1975, including Fine Fare supermarket

Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the public on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1975

'Beat the budget' drinkers were out in force as this crowd formed at Augustus Barnett Wines and Spirits on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, on April 15, 1975