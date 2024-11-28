But this is of course the much-missed Hole in the Road subway, with the fishtank built into in the wall which became the meeting point for many a date, and escalators carrying pedestrians back up to street level.

These little-seen photos show the Hole in the Road, at Castle Square, and another lost subway, at nearby Furnival Square, during the 1960s and 70s.

People can be seen browsing the wares at the Hole in the Road’s subterranean shops, which included a florists, the confectioner Thorntons, and a newsagents, and gazing at window displays showcasing goods ranging from TVs to suits.

The old Walsh’s department store, now home to Poundland, is also shown towering above the subway.

The Hole in the Road underpass and roundabout, at the junction of High Street, Arundel Gate and Angel Street, opened in 1967.

The striking feat of urban engineering was created as streets which still bore the scars of the Sheffield Blitz more than 20 years earlier were cleared to make way for the new Arundel Gate dual carriageway It survived for less than 30 years before being filled in during 1994 to make way for the new Castle Square Supertram stop.

It had been hugely popular at first, with buskers entertaining passersby, and families gathering at Christmas to see it decked out with lights and a huge tree.

But its demolition followed years of decline, during which it became plagued by graffiti, vandalism and crime, meaning its passing was perhaps not mourned as much as it might have been at the time.

Three decades since it disappeared, perhaps only the Tinsley towers elicit the same degree of nostalgia, with the lost landmark having been eulogised in song, verse and artworks.

It’s fair to say the Furnival Square underpass, which had a road cutting through it and a distinct lack of escalators, is not so fondly remembered.

These rarely seen photos, taken by Sheffield City Council's engineers and surveyors, show both the Hole in the Road underpass and the one at Furnival Square.

They were taken during the 1960s and 1970s, and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

