They chronicle how shops and shopping habits have changed over the decades, from the 1960s to the 1990s.
The evolution of Fargate, The Moor and High Street in Sheffield city centre can be seen, along with old shops in suburbs including Firth Park and Banner Cross.
Shoppers can be seen at a bustling Castle Market during the 80s and pouring into Meadowhall as the shopping centre opened its doors for the first time on September 4, 1990.
The much-mourned Hole in the Road is pictured too, with buskers entertaining shoppers in the famous subway.