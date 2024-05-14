These photos capture a bygone era of retail in Sheffield, before the rise of internet shopping.

They chronicle how shops and shopping habits have changed over the decades, from the 1960s to the 1990s.

The evolution of Fargate, The Moor and High Street in Sheffield city centre can be seen, along with old shops in suburbs including Firth Park and Banner Cross.

The lost shops pictured include Woolworth, C&A, House of Fraser, and Hamleys.

Shoppers can be seen at a bustling Castle Market during the 80s and pouring into Meadowhall as the shopping centre opened its doors for the first time on September 4, 1990.

The much-mourned Hole in the Road is pictured too, with buskers entertaining shoppers in the famous subway.

1 . Fargate A busy Fargate crossing in 1965, showing the Austin Reed menswear shop and Richard's ladies fashion shop on the corner of Chapel Walk

2 . 1970s shops Shoppers in Sheffield in 1971

3 . Paris in Sheffield! The scene in Barker's Pool in June 1985 is reminiscent of Paris, with colourful parasols over the tables, as shoppers enjoy a cuppa outside Sheffield City Hall