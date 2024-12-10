These photos capture the aftermath of that tragic day in 1973 and other major events which happened in the city 51 years ago.

They also show everyday life in Sheffield back then, from lost shops and old swimming baths to participants setting off in the hugely popular Star Walk.

The singer and actor Olivia Newton-John is pictured meeting thrilled youngsters in the city, a few years before her starring role in Grease would elevate her to even greater fame.

Shoppers are seen browsing by candlelight as businesses struggled during the power workers dispute that year, and a legendary nightspot is pictured opening as elsewhere the curtain closes on the long tradition of cricket at Bramall Lane.

The much-missed businesses pictured include Cole Brothers and Walsh’s department stores, and Redgates toy shop.

This retro photo gallery also shows how different several famous streets looked back then, including Ecclesall Road, Fargate and Barker’s Pool, before it was pedestrianised.

But they prove some things never change, with vehicles seen stranded under the railway bridge at Heeley, which is still notorious for flooding more than half a century later.

Do these pictures bring back any memories of the 1970s for you?

1 . Seventies shops Shops on High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1973, including Saxone, Lilley & Skinner, Bellmans, Hector Powe, Dolcis, C&A and Peter Robinson

2 . Cole Brothers Cole Brothers department store in Sheffield city centre pictured in 1973, before Barker's Pool was pedestrianised

3 . Old swimming baths Sheffield's Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths pictured on August 23, 1973