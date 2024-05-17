Sheffield Retro: 17 pictures taken at the Yorkshire Disneyland - Sheffield's iconic Redgates toy shop

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 06:01 BST

The legendary Redgates store closed in 1988 - it’s sale to UK chain, Zodiac, two years prior didn’t go as hoped.

Many Sheffield people will hold fond memories of Redgates toy store – which was affectionately known as the Yorkshire Disneyland.

The shop was loved by everyone and was widely considered to be Britain’s best toy store outside of London.

So we have delved into our archives to bring the magic back to life.

Take a look at these retro pictures and remember Redgates in it’s heyday.

1. Redgates

Looking back at the iconic Redgates toy store Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Lord Mayor Ald.Harold Lambert opened the new Redgates store in Sheffield, May 1968

2. Grand reopening

The Lord Mayor Ald.Harold Lambert opened the new Redgates store in Sheffield, May 1968 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

In 1925 the store moved to Moorhead for the first of two stays there but in 1940 it was badly damaged during the Sheffield Blitz and relocated to Ecclesall Road.

3. Redgates burns during the Blitz

In 1925 the store moved to Moorhead for the first of two stays there but in 1940 it was badly damaged during the Sheffield Blitz and relocated to Ecclesall Road. Photo: Julia Armstrong

From 1890 onwards the shop sold pram covers made from cheap fur which did not sell and the first wheeled toys were bought in. In 1895 William S Nunn married Edwin’s daughter, Annie Gertrude, and later became a partner in the business. Exterior shot of Redgates in 1986

4. Shop of dreams

From 1890 onwards the shop sold pram covers made from cheap fur which did not sell and the first wheeled toys were bought in. In 1895 William S Nunn married Edwin’s daughter, Annie Gertrude, and later became a partner in the business. Exterior shot of Redgates in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

