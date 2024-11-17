Sheffield retro: 31 photos taking you back in time along buzzing West Street during the 80s, 90s and noughties

It’s the hub of Sheffield’s nightlife, brimming with pubs, bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

This retro photo gallery shows how West Street, in Sheffield city centre, looked during the 80s, 90s and noughties.

Pictured are some of the bars and clubs where you may have danced the night away in decades gone by.

You’ll also see popular pubs, shops and restaurants from the era, which are sure to bring back happy memories for many.

You may even spot yourself or someone you know on a night out back then.

The Limit, Flares, Varsity, Scoffers Restaurant and Pierre Victoire are just some of the venues which feature in this look back through the years on West Street.

Claire Hissep wrestles the glitter ball from former manager Rachel Watson as she takes over at the newly opened Flares bar on West Street in 1998

1. Flares

Claire Hissep wrestles the glitter ball from former manager Rachel Watson as she takes over at the newly opened Flares bar on West Street in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Scoffers Restaurant, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1981. It would later become the Sahib Indian Restaurant

2. Scoffers

Scoffers Restaurant, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1981. It would later become the Sahib Indian Restaurant | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Pictured enjoying a drink at the Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are (LtoR back row) Cathy Abel, Nickie Winsor, Sam Cordery, and Jack Leech, and (front row LtoR) Mary Kennedy, Nat Cordery, Joe Catchpole, and Christopher Wells.

3. Cavendish

Pictured enjoying a drink at the Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are (LtoR back row) Cathy Abel, Nickie Winsor, Sam Cordery, and Jack Leech, and (front row LtoR) Mary Kennedy, Nat Cordery, Joe Catchpole, and Christopher Wells. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

West Street in 1983, showing Pizzeria La Taverna, left, on Bailey Lane, and Mortons cutlers

4. 1980s businesses

West Street in 1983, showing Pizzeria La Taverna, left, on Bailey Lane, and Mortons cutlers | Picture Sheffield/Colin Richards Photo: Picture Sheffield/Colin Richards

