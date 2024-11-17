Pictured are some of the bars and clubs where you may have danced the night away in decades gone by.
You’ll also see popular pubs, shops and restaurants from the era, which are sure to bring back happy memories for many.
You may even spot yourself or someone you know on a night out back then.
The Limit, Flares, Varsity, Scoffers Restaurant and Pierre Victoire are just some of the venues which feature in this look back through the years on West Street.
1. Flares
Claire Hissep wrestles the glitter ball from former manager Rachel Watson as she takes over at the newly opened Flares bar on West Street in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Scoffers
Scoffers Restaurant, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1981. It would later become the Sahib Indian Restaurant | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Cavendish
Pictured enjoying a drink at the Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are (LtoR back row) Cathy Abel, Nickie Winsor, Sam Cordery, and Jack Leech, and (front row LtoR) Mary Kennedy, Nat Cordery, Joe Catchpole, and Christopher Wells. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. 1980s businesses
West Street in 1983, showing Pizzeria La Taverna, left, on Bailey Lane, and Mortons cutlers | Picture Sheffield/Colin Richards Photo: Picture Sheffield/Colin Richards
