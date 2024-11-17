This retro photo gallery shows how West Street, in Sheffield city centre, looked during the 80s, 90s and noughties.

Pictured are some of the bars and clubs where you may have danced the night away in decades gone by.

You’ll also see popular pubs, shops and restaurants from the era, which are sure to bring back happy memories for many.

You may even spot yourself or someone you know on a night out back then.

The Limit, Flares, Varsity, Scoffers Restaurant and Pierre Victoire are just some of the venues which feature in this look back through the years on West Street.

1 . Flares Claire Hissep wrestles the glitter ball from former manager Rachel Watson as she takes over at the newly opened Flares bar on West Street in 1998

2 . Scoffers Scoffers Restaurant, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1981. It would later become the Sahib Indian Restaurant

3 . Cavendish Pictured enjoying a drink at the Cavendish pub on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998 are (LtoR back row) Cathy Abel, Nickie Winsor, Sam Cordery, and Jack Leech, and (front row LtoR) Mary Kennedy, Nat Cordery, Joe Catchpole, and Christopher Wells.