Sheffield retro: Take a trip back to West Street’s Varsity bar in 2003 with these 27 photos
It was the year of 2003 – Finding Nemo was in the cinemas, the UK had record-breaking summer temperatures, and an average pint of beer cost around £1.95.
By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Jul 2020, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST
For those of us old enough to remember, 2003 was a time of cheap bear and great nights out on Sheffield’s West Street.
Similar to the likes of Wetherspoons and Yates, Varsity was a place with a good atmosphere and great tunes to enjoy with friends.
We have delved into the archive to bring you 27 cracking pictures of you having a good time in Sheffield’s Varsity bar. Do you see anyone you know?
