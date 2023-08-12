News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified

Sheffield retro: Take a trip back to West Street’s Varsity bar in 2003 with these 27 photos

It was the year of 2003 – Finding Nemo was in the cinemas, the UK had record-breaking summer temperatures, and an average pint of beer cost around £1.95.
By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Jul 2020, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST

For those of us old enough to remember, 2003 was a time of cheap bear and great nights out on Sheffield’s West Street.

Similar to the likes of Wetherspoons and Yates, Varsity was a place with a good atmosphere and great tunes to enjoy with friends.

We have delved into the archive to bring you 27 cracking pictures of you having a good time in Sheffield’s Varsity bar. Do you see anyone you know?

Who can you spot in these Varsity snaps from 2003?

1. A time to remember

Who can you spot in these Varsity snaps from 2003? Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Amanda Stanley (left) and Sarah Howard enjoying a drink at the Varsity bar in 2003

2. City centre drinks

Amanda Stanley (left) and Sarah Howard enjoying a drink at the Varsity bar in 2003 Photo: Jon Enoch/SHEFFIELD STAR

Photo Sales
Martin Davis, Jamie Fairest, Phil Tipper and Bob Thorpe from Sheffield

3. Funny face

Martin Davis, Jamie Fairest, Phil Tipper and Bob Thorpe from Sheffield Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales
Sarah Smith and her boyfriend Jamie Globe - who in 2003 had been together for six months took a break from dancing at Varsity

4. Time for a cuddle

Sarah Smith and her boyfriend Jamie Globe - who in 2003 had been together for six months took a break from dancing at Varsity Photo: Jon Enoch/SHEFFIELD STAR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:SheffieldWest StreetWetherspoons