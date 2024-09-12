Sheffield retro: 31 nostalgic photos showing people at work in the 1960s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST

These nostalgic black-and-white photos capture the hard graft upon which Sheffield was built - in many cases quite literally.

They show men and women hard at work at sites in and around Sheffield during the 1960s and 1970s.

From staff at the city’s steelworks and miners at its collieries, to department store employees and hospital staff, they capture all manner of working life up to 60 years ago.

These atmospheric photos show the people who built Sheffield’s Tinsley Viaduct, near Meadowhall, across which millions of motorists have driven in the decades since.

Also pictured are Sheffield’s famous buffer girls, whose sterling efforts burnished the city’s reputation for quality metalwork.

You will also see staff at Bachelors Peas, railway station employees, the crew at BBC Radio Sheffield, and silversmiths in action at Leah’s Yard, long before its dramatic transformation.

Did you work at any of these factories, shops or other locations, and do you recognise yourself or any of your old colleagues in these photos?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Working on Tinsley Viaduct, which opened in 1968

1. Tinsley Viaduct

Working on Tinsley Viaduct, which opened in 1968 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Thomas Joyce working on an 800-ton press, probably at Hadfields, Sheffield

2. Press

Thomas Joyce working on an 800-ton press, probably at Hadfields, Sheffield | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Miners outside Orgreave Colliery in 1972

3. Orgreave Colliery

Miners outside Orgreave Colliery in 1972 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Gas workers in Hillfoot Road at the junction with Neepsend Lane, looking towards Neepsend Gas Works, in July 1965

4. Gas workers

Gas workers in Hillfoot Road at the junction with Neepsend Lane, looking towards Neepsend Gas Works, in July 1965 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

