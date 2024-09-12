They show men and women hard at work at sites in and around Sheffield during the 1960s and 1970s.

From staff at the city’s steelworks and miners at its collieries, to department store employees and hospital staff, they capture all manner of working life up to 60 years ago.

These atmospheric photos show the people who built Sheffield’s Tinsley Viaduct, near Meadowhall, across which millions of motorists have driven in the decades since.

Also pictured are Sheffield’s famous buffer girls, whose sterling efforts burnished the city’s reputation for quality metalwork.

You will also see staff at Bachelors Peas, railway station employees, the crew at BBC Radio Sheffield, and silversmiths in action at Leah’s Yard, long before its dramatic transformation.

Did you work at any of these factories, shops or other locations, and do you recognise yourself or any of your old colleagues in these photos?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Tinsley Viaduct Working on Tinsley Viaduct, which opened in 1968

Press Thomas Joyce working on an 800-ton press, probably at Hadfields, Sheffield

Orgreave Colliery Miners outside Orgreave Colliery in 1972