It’s one of Sheffield’s most sought-after suburbs, close to the countryside but with easy access to the city centre and a vibrant community.
These pictures show how Crosspool has changed over almost a century, from the 1900s right up to the 1990s.
The pictures also show students at Tapton School in the 60s and the 90s
1. Sandygate Road
Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1977, showing J.W. Rose, bakers; Ashe and Nephew, wine merchants; and Sheffield and Ecclesall Cooperative Society | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
2. Bakers
Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1972, showing F. Walster, bakers and confectioners | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Plough Inn
The Plough Inn, on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in February 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. 70s shops
Crosspool Shopping Centre, on Sandygate Road, Sheffield, in 1974, showin A. Senior, newsagent; George's Handyman Supplies; Abbey Glen Laundry Co; Celia, drapers; and J.W. Rose, bakers | Picture Sheffield/David Cathels Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Cathels
