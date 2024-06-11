It’s one of Sheffield’s most sought-after suburbs, close to the countryside but with easy access to the city centre and a vibrant community.

These pictures show how Crosspool has changed over almost a century, from the 1900s right up to the 1990s.

Lost pubs, including the Plough Inn; old shops; and the evolving views as buildings come and go are captured in this retro photo gallery.

The pictures also show students at Tapton School in the 60s and the 90s

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Sandygate Road Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1977, showing J.W. Rose, bakers; Ashe and Nephew, wine merchants; and Sheffield and Ecclesall Cooperative Society | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Bakers Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1972, showing F. Walster, bakers and confectioners | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Plough Inn The Plough Inn, on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in February 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4 . 70s shops Crosspool Shopping Centre, on Sandygate Road, Sheffield, in 1974, showin A. Senior, newsagent; George's Handyman Supplies; Abbey Glen Laundry Co; Celia, drapers; and J.W. Rose, bakers | Picture Sheffield/David Cathels Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Cathels Photo Sales