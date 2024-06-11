Sheffield retro: 28 nostalgic images capturing a century of change in Crosspool

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

These pictures take you from the 1900s right up to the 1990s

It’s one of Sheffield’s most sought-after suburbs, close to the countryside but with easy access to the city centre and a vibrant community.

These pictures show how Crosspool has changed over almost a century, from the 1900s right up to the 1990s.

Lost pubs, including the Plough Inn; old shops; and the evolving views as buildings come and go are captured in this retro photo gallery.

The pictures also show students at Tapton School in the 60s and the 90s

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1977, showing J.W. Rose, bakers; Ashe and Nephew, wine merchants; and Sheffield and Ecclesall Cooperative Society

1. Sandygate Road

Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1977, showing J.W. Rose, bakers; Ashe and Nephew, wine merchants; and Sheffield and Ecclesall Cooperative Society | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1972, showing F. Walster, bakers and confectioners

2. Bakers

Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in 1972, showing F. Walster, bakers and confectioners | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Plough Inn, on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in February 1967

3. Plough Inn

The Plough Inn, on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in February 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Crosspool Shopping Centre, on Sandygate Road, Sheffield, in 1974, showin A. Senior, newsagent; George's Handyman Supplies; Abbey Glen Laundry Co; Celia, drapers; and J.W. Rose, bakers

4. 70s shops

Crosspool Shopping Centre, on Sandygate Road, Sheffield, in 1974, showin A. Senior, newsagent; George's Handyman Supplies; Abbey Glen Laundry Co; Celia, drapers; and J.W. Rose, bakers | Picture Sheffield/David Cathels Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Cathels

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.