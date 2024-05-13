For a non-selective state school which only opened in the 1960s, Tapton School in Sheffield boasts a remarkable number of famous former pupils.
A multiple Olympic champion, TV stars, the bassist from one of the most successful rock bands in history are among the notable alumni from the ‘outstanding’ secondary school on Darwin Lane, in Crosspool.
Below are some of the biggest celebrities who grew up in Sheffield and attended Tapton School before finding fame.
1. The Rev Kate Bottley
The Church of England vicar Kate Bottley rose to fame by appearing on the Channel 4 show Gogglebox. She has since appeared on a number of other TV shows and presents Good Morning Sunday, on BBC Radio 2, with Jason Mohammad. Kate grew up in Sheffield and was head girl at Myers Grove School, before attending sixth form at Tapton School. Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Richard McCourt
Richard McCourt is best known as Dick from Dick and Dom, the popular children's TV duo responsible for Dick and Dom in da Bungalow on CBBC and BBC One, among other shows. He grew up in Sheffield, where he attended Tapton School, and he gained experience by volunteering on hospital radio in the city. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Sebastian Coe
Sebastian Coe attended Tapton School and Abbeydale Grange School in Sheffield. He went on to win four Oympic medals, including 1500m gold at the 1980 and 1984 Games, and set multiple world records. He later became a Conservative MP and was chairman of the organising committee for the London 2012 Olympics. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
4. Matt Fitzpatrick
The keen Sheffield United fan grew up in Sheffield and attended Tapton School. He won the 2013 US Amateur title in 2013, the year he sat his A-levels, and went on to win the US Open, his first major championship, in 2022. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.