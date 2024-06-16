Sheffield retro: 23 nostalgic photos showing pupils at Sheffield primary schools in the 1990s

It was a decade when many youngsters grew up watching Teletubbies and playing with Tamagotchis or Furbies.

These photos look back at Sheffield school days during the 1990s.

Roald Dahl’s last book hit the shelves and a new children’s publishing sensation arrived, with the release of J. K. Rowling’s first Harry Potter book.

For younger listeners, the decade was soundtracked by bands including Take That and the Spice Girls.

This retro photo gallery shows pupils at primary schools around Sheffield during the mid to late 90s, and some of the staff who taught them.

Can you spot any childhood friends or favourite teachers, and do these photos bring back any happy memories of your school days?

The nursery class at Stradbroke Primary school with their fluffy friends on Bring a Teddy to School Day

1. Stradbroke Primary

The nursery class at Stradbroke Primary school with their fluffy friends on Bring a Teddy to School Day | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children at Wybourn Primary School in 1999

2. Wybourn Primary

Children at Wybourn Primary School in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Helen Jones, 8, who has designed a new ice cream flavour for Bradwells is pictured with fellow pupils at Totley All Saints Primary School, Katie Liversidge 9, Rosanna Biggs 9, and Katie Sockett 9. As a reward for Helen's winning creation, the whole school was given free ice cream.

3. Totley All Saints Primary

Helen Jones, 8, who has designed a new ice cream flavour for Bradwells is pictured with fellow pupils at Totley All Saints Primary School, Katie Liversidge 9, Rosanna Biggs 9, and Katie Sockett 9. As a reward for Helen's winning creation, the whole school was given free ice cream. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bill Michie MP fixes an armband for Sahmoona Khan (10) at Woodseats Primary School, while her class mates look on

4. Woodseats Primary

Bill Michie MP fixes an armband for Sahmoona Khan (10) at Woodseats Primary School, while her class mates look on | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

