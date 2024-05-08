The last of the old trams, a traffic-choked Surrey Street and sunbathers in a very different looking Peace Gardens are among the other scenes depicted in these nostalgic images.
All the photos were taken by Ray Brightman and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
1. Leopold Street
Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Fargate, some time between 1960 and 1979, showing the Goodwin Fountain, Wilson Peck music warehouse, Marshall and Snelgrove fashion shop, the Grand Hotel and Education Department offices Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB
2. Commercial Street
Commercial Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Sheaf Street, showing (centre) Wheel Hill and Electricity Supply Offices, and (right) Commercial Street Bridge, Barclays Bank and Turners Tool Stores Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB
3. Hole in the Road
The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB
4. Corn Exchange
The Corn Exchange, at the junction of Wharf Street, in January 1960, showing Midland Bank, Horners Creameries, Sam Adams wholesale fruit and vegetable merchants, and City School of Motoring Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.