From the Hole in the Road subway to the Goodwin Fountain, these pictures show how Sheffield city centre looked during the 1960s and 70s.

Those and other lost landmarks, including the old Sheaf Market, Hyde Park flats and the Corn Exchange, feature in this retro photo gallery.

The last of the old trams, a traffic-choked Surrey Street and sunbathers in a very different looking Peace Gardens are among the other scenes depicted in these nostalgic images.

All the photos were taken by Ray Brightman and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Leopold Street Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Fargate, some time between 1960 and 1979, showing the Goodwin Fountain, Wilson Peck music warehouse, Marshall and Snelgrove fashion shop, the Grand Hotel and Education Department offices Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

2 . Commercial Street Commercial Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Sheaf Street, showing (centre) Wheel Hill and Electricity Supply Offices, and (right) Commercial Street Bridge, Barclays Bank and Turners Tool Stores Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

3 . Hole in the Road The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB