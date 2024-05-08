Sheffield retro: 22 of the best pictures of Sheffield city centre during the 1960s and 70s

We’re winding back the clock to take a look at lost landmarks, old pubs and much-missed shops

From the Hole in the Road subway to the Goodwin Fountain, these pictures show how Sheffield city centre looked during the 1960s and 70s.

Those and other lost landmarks, including the old Sheaf Market, Hyde Park flats and the Corn Exchange, feature in this retro photo gallery.

The last of the old trams, a traffic-choked Surrey Street and sunbathers in a very different looking Peace Gardens are among the other scenes depicted in these nostalgic images.

All the photos were taken by Ray Brightman and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Fargate, some time between 1960 and 1979, showing the Goodwin Fountain, Wilson Peck music warehouse, Marshall and Snelgrove fashion shop, the Grand Hotel and Education Department offices

1. Leopold Street

Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Fargate, some time between 1960 and 1979, showing the Goodwin Fountain, Wilson Peck music warehouse, Marshall and Snelgrove fashion shop, the Grand Hotel and Education Department offices Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

Commercial Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Sheaf Street, showing (centre) Wheel Hill and Electricity Supply Offices, and (right) Commercial Street Bridge, Barclays Bank and Turners Tool Stores

2. Commercial Street

Commercial Street, Sheffield city centre, seen from Sheaf Street, showing (centre) Wheel Hill and Electricity Supply Offices, and (right) Commercial Street Bridge, Barclays Bank and Turners Tool Stores Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979

3. Hole in the Road

The Hole in the Road, Castle Square, Sheffield city centre,, some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

The Corn Exchange, at the junction of Wharf Street, in January 1960, showing Midland Bank, Horners Creameries, Sam Adams wholesale fruit and vegetable merchants, and City School of Motoring

4. Corn Exchange

The Corn Exchange, at the junction of Wharf Street, in January 1960, showing Midland Bank, Horners Creameries, Sam Adams wholesale fruit and vegetable merchants, and City School of Motoring Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB

