Sheffield’s bustling London Road is a melting pot of global cuisines, with restaurants serving dishes from across the world.

These photos show some of the most popular places to eat there back in the noughties, the majority of which have sadly since closed.

Chefs can be seen cooking up some of their best-selling dishes, with the owners and waiters also pictured.

Italian, Chinese, French, Indian and Persian restaurants are among those featured in this retro photo gallery.

Do you remember eating at these restaurants, and are there any you particularly miss?

Brasserie Leo Paul MacNeill in the restaurant at Brasserie Leo, Charnwood Hotel, London Road

Martini Giuseppe and Glenda Despirito outside the Martini Italian restaurant on London Road, Sheffield

Hakim's Juned Miah at Hakim's Indian Restaurant, on London Road, in May 2002