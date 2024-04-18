Sheffield retro: 22 of the best pictures of noughties restaurants on London Road

Did you eat at any of these restaurants, most of which are sadly no longer?

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

Sheffield’s bustling London Road is a melting pot of global cuisines, with restaurants serving dishes from across the world.

These photos show some of the most popular places to eat there back in the noughties, the majority of which have sadly since closed.

Chefs can be seen cooking up some of their best-selling dishes, with the owners and waiters also pictured.

Italian, Chinese, French, Indian and Persian restaurants are among those featured in this retro photo gallery.

Do you remember eating at these restaurants, and are there any you particularly miss?

Paul MacNeill in the restaurant at Brasserie Leo, Charnwood Hotel, London Road

1. Brasserie Leo

Paul MacNeill in the restaurant at Brasserie Leo, Charnwood Hotel, London Road Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Giuseppe and Glenda Despirito outside the Martini Italian restaurant on London Road, Sheffield

2. Martini

Giuseppe and Glenda Despirito outside the Martini Italian restaurant on London Road, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Juned Miah at Hakim's Indian Restaurant, on London Road, in May 2002

3. Hakim's

Juned Miah at Hakim's Indian Restaurant, on London Road, in May 2002 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Chef Richard Hernandez welcomes people to The Frog & Rosbif restaurant on London Road

4. Frog & Rosbif

Chef Richard Hernandez welcomes people to The Frog & Rosbif restaurant on London Road Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

