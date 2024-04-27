These nostalgic images capture what it was like growing up on estates around Sheffield during the early 1960s.

Youngsters can be seen at play amid the Park Hill flats, around Gleadless Valley, and in Pitsmoor, among other places.

From street kickabouts to games on the elevated walkways of Park Hill, and larking about outside a pub, children can be seen finding fun wherever possible.

This retro photo gallery also shows a popular shop youngsters from the era may recall from trips to Sheffield city centre.

All the pictures were taken by James Leslie Frederick Kellie between 1960 and 1965 and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Pitsmoor Children Playing on Pye Bank Close in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, during the 1960s Photo: Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie

Gleadless Valley A boy playing football on the Gleadless Valley estate, Sheffield, in the 1960s Photo: Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie

Hornes Horne Brothers outfitters on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in the 1960s Photo: Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie