Sheffield retro: 15 photos taking you back to days of Fez, Niche and Po Na Na nightclubs

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 00:42 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 07:25 GMT

It is a place where generations of Sheffield clubbers have danced the night away, from bassline devotees at Niche to indie rockers at the Fez Club.

The building on Charter Square, behind the old Debenhams department store, has also been home to Po Na Na, Club Sutra and, back in the late 1970s and early 80s, to the Genevieve nightclub.

This retro photo gallery shows the site in its various incarnations from the noughties right back to the 1970s.

It includes a number of images capturing the thrill of nights out at the Fez Club as it was during the noughties, when it attracted bands like Sheffield's The Long Blondes and Pete Doherty's Babyshambles.

Niche also spent a few years there in the noughties, after leaving its original Sydney Street home and before moving to its last venue under the Wicker Arches.

The site is today home to the popular Roxy Ball Room games bar.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of nights out during decades past?

Dom and Helen at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield, in 2004

1. Good times

Dom and Helen at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
Natalie and Michelle at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, in 2004

2. Noughties night out

Natalie and Michelle at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
Door manager Peter at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, in 2004

3. Door manager

Door manager Peter at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
Dan and Steven at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield, in 2004

4. Memories

Dan and Steven at the old Fez Club, on Charter Row, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNightclubsMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice