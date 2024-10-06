The building on Charter Square, behind the old Debenhams department store, has also been home to Po Na Na, Club Sutra and, back in the late 1970s and early 80s, to the Genevieve nightclub.
This retro photo gallery shows the site in its various incarnations from the noughties right back to the 1970s.
It includes a number of images capturing the thrill of nights out at the Fez Club as it was during the noughties, when it attracted bands like Sheffield's The Long Blondes and Pete Doherty's Babyshambles.
Niche also spent a few years there in the noughties, after leaving its original Sydney Street home and before moving to its last venue under the Wicker Arches.
The site is today home to the popular Roxy Ball Room games bar.
Do these photos bring back any memories for you of nights out during decades past?
