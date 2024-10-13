These retro photos chart some of the things which were all the rage in the UK during the 80s and could be seen everywhere but have largely vanished from daily life.
Many have been consigned to history by technological advances, while others have simply fallen out of fashion.
These 80s staples are captured during their heyday in Sheffield, though in most cases they were also found across the rest of Britain.
How many of these things do you remember from the 80s, and what do you miss most about the decade?
The photos are taken either from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
1. Video rental stores
Back in the 80s if you fancied a movie night at home that meant a trip to your nearest video rental store. They have since fallen casualty to the rise of DVD delivery services initially and then streaming. Pictured is the Mista Video store on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1989. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Penny sweets
One of the joys of an eighties childhood was being able to fill a bag with penny sweets, from flying saucers and chocolate mice. Inflation means you'd be hard pushed to find any sweets for 1p these days. But there are still traditional sweet shops in Sheffield where the shelves are lined with tempting jars of confectionery treats, like Granelli's on Broad Street, Sheffield, which has been trading for 150 years. Pictured is Harriet Scotson's sweet shop, on Greystones Road, Sheffield, in April 1989. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Cigarette advertising
Cigarette advertising was big business in the 1980s, with the best-selling brands sponsoring major sporting tournaments and promoting themselves on billboards and TV. Today, advertising cigarettes is illegal and even branding on packs of cigarettes has been outlawed. This photo shows shoppers queueing for cheap cigarettes on Orchard Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1981. The premises was later demolished to make way for an entrance into Orchard Square shopping centre. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. 2p bus fares
During the 1970s and 80s, bus fares in Sheffield were set by South Yorkshire County Council, with children travelling from just 2p and adults paying less than 10p at one point. Fares rocketed following the deregulation of buses and today single fares are capped at £2 for the time being. This photo shows a number 17 bus for Totley Brook in 1982. | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens
