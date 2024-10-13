2 . Penny sweets

One of the joys of an eighties childhood was being able to fill a bag with penny sweets, from flying saucers and chocolate mice. Inflation means you'd be hard pushed to find any sweets for 1p these days. But there are still traditional sweet shops in Sheffield where the shelves are lined with tempting jars of confectionery treats, like Granelli's on Broad Street, Sheffield, which has been trading for 150 years. Pictured is Harriet Scotson's sweet shop, on Greystones Road, Sheffield, in April 1989. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd