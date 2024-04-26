Sheffield retro: 33 of the best photos capturing life in Sheffield during the early 1980s

Lost pubs, nightclubs and shops feature in this gallery of pictures from more than 40 years ago

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

The dawn of the 1980s was a time of great turbulence and perhaps nowhere more so than in Sheffield.

Here in the People’s Republic of South Yorkshire the rise of Thatcherism resulted in widespread protests, like in much of the UK.

Away from politics, the period saw the emergence of the new romantics and the astonishing success of Sheffield’s own Human League.

These photos capture life in Sheffield between 1980 and 1982.

They show lost shops, pubs, nightclubs, cinemas and swimming baths from the era.

The retro pictures take us across Sheffield, from the city centre out to Heeley, Hillsborough, Manor and Attercliffe, among other places.

What are your fondest memories of early 80s Sheffield and what do you miss most about those years?

Youngsters leap into the water at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982

1. Attercliffe Swimming Baths

Youngsters leap into the water at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Shops in Hillsborough in 1982

2. Hillsborough shops

Shops in Hillsborough in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Cyril Wall, manager, left, and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, Sheffield, in February 1982

3. Wicker Herbal Stores

Cyril Wall, manager, left, and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, Sheffield, in February 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Heeley, Sheffield, in 1982

4. Heeley shops

Heeley, Sheffield, in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.