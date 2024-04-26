The dawn of the 1980s was a time of great turbulence and perhaps nowhere more so than in Sheffield.

Here in the People’s Republic of South Yorkshire the rise of Thatcherism resulted in widespread protests, like in much of the UK.

Away from politics, the period saw the emergence of the new romantics and the astonishing success of Sheffield’s own Human League.

These photos capture life in Sheffield between 1980 and 1982.

They show lost shops, pubs, nightclubs, cinemas and swimming baths from the era.

The retro pictures take us across Sheffield, from the city centre out to Heeley, Hillsborough, Manor and Attercliffe, among other places.

What are your fondest memories of early 80s Sheffield and what do you miss most about those years?

Attercliffe Swimming Baths Youngsters leap into the water at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982

Hillsborough shops Shops in Hillsborough in 1982