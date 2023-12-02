The Star has transformed old black and white pictures using technology to show 1950s Sheffield in colour

Sheffield was very different in the 1950s to the city we see and live in today.

Heavy industry was still dominant, with thousands working in the city's steel industry. The city's young men were still sent to do their national service.

And the city centre was the place to go to do your shopping.

At the time, the pictures The Star took in its coverage of the city were all in black and white, as the technology of the day dictated.

Now we have transformed 13 of those old pictures from that decade, so that the city can been seen in colour as it was to those of us who were living in that era.

Take a look at our gallery of 13 pictures to see long lost buildings and fashions as they were in the decade that saw the birth of rock 'n' roll, and the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

1 . Sheffield Newspapers Duke of Edinburgh arriving at the Town Hall after opening the B.I.S.R.A. Laboratories 1953 Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales

3 . Coldstream guards The Coldstream Guards in Sheffield in the 1950's - Invited to the city by the Master Cutler, Sir Peter Roberts. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales