News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos capturing life in the city's steelworks over the decades

Sheffield is known as the Steel City and has a worldwide reputation based on its steelworks.
By Jane Salt
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Thousands of people from across the city and further afield have worked in its steel plants over the years.

Steel manufacturing in the city dates back centuries and helped forge Sheffield into an industrial powerhouse.

Take a look back at our fascinating photo gallery giving us a glimpse into what it was like working in the city’s steelworks of the past.

Steelmaking at Hadfields - A 35 ton ingot under the 2,700 ton press being forged at Hadfields' East Hecla Works, Sheffield, in 1955

1. Hadfields

Steelmaking at Hadfields - A 35 ton ingot under the 2,700 ton press being forged at Hadfields' East Hecla Works, Sheffield, in 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Staff of Hadfields' drawing office pictured in December 1950 Submitted by Ann Goodison (nee Maitland) pictured 4th from the right, second row down

2. Hadfields

Staff of Hadfields' drawing office pictured in December 1950 Submitted by Ann Goodison (nee Maitland) pictured 4th from the right, second row down Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Workers leaving a redundancy meeting at Hadfields steel works, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in April 1981

3. Redundancy

Workers leaving a redundancy meeting at Hadfields steel works, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in April 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Jack Jowle, left, a tilter on a hammer, and hammer driver Albert Cockayne, right, at Arthur Balfour and Co Ltd - January 17 1958

4. Balfour's

Jack Jowle, left, a tilter on a hammer, and hammer driver Albert Cockayne, right, at Arthur Balfour and Co Ltd - January 17 1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Sheffield