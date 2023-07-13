Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos capturing life in the city's steelworks over the decades
Sheffield is known as the Steel City and has a worldwide reputation based on its steelworks.
By Jane Salt
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST
Thousands of people from across the city and further afield have worked in its steel plants over the years.
Steel manufacturing in the city dates back centuries and helped forge Sheffield into an industrial powerhouse.
Take a look back at our fascinating photo gallery giving us a glimpse into what it was like working in the city’s steelworks of the past.
