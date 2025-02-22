But all these well-known buildings and other structures, from schools to pubs, cinemas and cutlery factories, have been consigned to history.

The iconic Tinsley cooling towers and the Hole in the Road are among the well-loved Sheffield landmarks pictured during the 60s and 70s which have since been demolished.

The school where Def Leppard played their first ever gig, Sheffield City Polytechnic’s distinctive Nelson Mandela students union building, and a grand cutlery works in the city centre are just some of the other lost landmarks captured in this retro photo gallery.

How many of these Sheffield landmarks do you remember?

1 . Hippodrome The Hippodrome Theatre, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured following its closure in March 1963. The Hippodrome had opened December 23, 1907 as a music hall and became a permanent cinema on July 20, 1931. It was demolished following its closure in 1963. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Wostenholm's Cutlery The former premises of George Wostenholm and Son Ltd, cutlery manufacturers, Washington Works, on Wellington Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1974. It was demolished in 1978. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Heeley Coliseum The Heeley Coliseum, on London Road, Sheffield, pictured in January 1961, prior to its closure and subsequent demolition. It had opened in October 1913, having been built at a cost of £4,000, with seating for 600 people. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales