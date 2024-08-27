Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tinsley Towers were a Sheffield landmark for decades at the side of the M1.

But 16 years ago this month the city’s landscape changed forever when they were demolished.

They were a gateway to the North and for many driving along the M1 they were a welcome sign they were almost home.

The 250ft high Tinsley cooling towers were demolished at 3am on August 24, 2008.

Up to 10,000 people gathered to watch the ‘salt and pepper pots’ sink into a cloud of dust, and be erased from the skyline forever.

The towers were built in 1938 to help meet demand for electricity in the city.

Blackburn Meadows power station closed in the 1970s and the towers were the only remnants left behind.

In 2006, owners E.ON said they had to go because they were unsafe and needed to be demolished to make way for a £60 million biomass heating site.

Watch our video of the night Sheffield’s skyline changed.