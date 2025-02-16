Sheffield from above: 21 fascinating aerial photos charting changing city centre from 1930s to 1990s

Published 16th Feb 2025, 06:55 BST

These photos show Sheffield city centre from a unique vantage point, giving you a bird’s eye view of more than half a century of change.

The fascinating aerial images take you from the early 1930s up to the mid-90s, capturing the many landmarks which have come and gone down the decades.

The lost landmarks pictured include the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate, the ‘Egg box’ extension to Sheffield Town Hall, and the old Regent Cinema at Barker’s Pool.

Sheffield City Hall is seen under construction in the early 1930s, and these pictures also take you back to a time before the famous Park Hill flats forever changed the city’s skyline in the 60s and before the little-loved Moorfoot building did likewise two decades later.

St Paul’s Church can be seen before it was demolished in the 1930s, making way for the Peace Gardens, which themselves have changed considerably over the decades.

Some buildings have survived while the city has changed around them, like Sheffield Town Hall, Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield Midland Station.

But the gasometers which were once a common sight around the city, and are visible in these retro pictures, have gone, while the old Central Fire Station on Division Street is now home to the popular Bungalows & Bears bar.

Do these old images bring back any memories for you?

Sheffield city centre from above in 1931, showing Sheffield Town Hall, the old Regent Cinema and Sheffield City Hall under construction

1. 1931

Sheffield city centre from above in 1931, showing Sheffield Town Hall, the old Regent Cinema and Sheffield City Hall under construction | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s, with Sheffield City Hall under construction

2. Bird's eye view

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s, with Sheffield City Hall under construction | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s. The landmarks visible include Sheffield Corporation Tramway and Omnibus Depot, on Tenter Street/Hawley Street, to the left, and the Central Telephone Exchange, on Trippet Lane/West Street, in the centre

3. Old tram depot

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s. The landmarks visible include Sheffield Corporation Tramway and Omnibus Depot, on Tenter Street/Hawley Street, to the left, and the Central Telephone Exchange, on Trippet Lane/West Street, in the centre | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield city centre in 1935, showing The Moor in the foreground and an old gasometer

4. The Moor

Sheffield city centre in 1935, showing The Moor in the foreground and an old gasometer | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

