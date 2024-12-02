This retro photo gallery takes you back in time along Penistone Road and surrounding streets from the 1920s up to the 1970s.
The black and white images highlight how the area has changed over the decades, with one picture showing demolition under way.
Lost pubs and shops, old schools, and the old trams all feature in these nostalgic photos which are bound to bring back memories for many readers.
Working life is shown in the area’s old factories, and Speedway bikers are pictured on the track at Owlerton Stadium,
1. Penistone Road North
Penistone Road North, Sheffield, looking towards Wadsley Bridge Methodist Church (right), and showing Tram No. 208. This photo was taken some time during the 1940s or 50s. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield
2. Bradfield Road junction
The junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road, Owlerton Green, in October 1958, showing W.R. Swann and Co. Ltd Surgical Instruments Manufacturers in the background. The tower belongs to St John the Baptist Church. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield
3. New Inn
Halifax Road Railway Bridge. looking towards New Inn, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, in July 1929 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Hillfoot Bridge
A tram crosses Hillfoot Bridge, on Penistone Road, in Neepsend, Sheffield, some time during the 1940s or 50s. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield
