There are many lost Sheffield landmarks which people still get all misty-eyed about, from the Hole in the Road to Castle Market.

But not all buildings from yesteryear evoke quite the same depth of feeling, and there are some eyesores which most people were quite happy to see demolished.

They range from flats that were hailed as architectural wonders in their day, before falling out of favour, to huge office blocks widely viewed as a blot on the city's skyline.

One was only demolished earlier this year.

While some buildings are almost universally reviled as ugly, others divide opinion. Sheffield's Park Hill flats, for example, are still loathed by some people within the city, despite their listed status and modern-day standing as a brutalist masterpiece.

We've put together a list of Sheffield landmarks which have been demolished over the years without too many tears being shed, together with a few some folk would love to see the back of.

How many of these do you remember? Do you agree with their inclusion on this list and what do you think is the ugliest building still standing in Sheffield?

Sheaf House Sheaf House was a nine-storey building next to Sheffield railway station, which housed hundreds of British Rail staff. It was demolished in 2005 to make way for the development of Sheaf Square. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI

Next building The old Next building, on the corner of Fargate and Norfolk Row, in Sheffield city centre, was demolished in 2022. There are plans to replace it with a new two-storey building with a roof terrace, expected to house a restaurant or bar. Photo: Google

'Wedding Cake' Sheffield's old 'Wedding Cake' register office had its fans, due to its striking design, but plenty of detractors too. It was demolished in 2004, along with the Yorkshire Grey pub, to make way for the Charles Street 'Cheese Grater' multi-storey car park and Millennium Square with its offices, restaurants and apartments. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers