Do you remember the days when you actually had to queue for tickets, rather than frantically refreshing your browser?
These photos show mega fans in Sheffield braving the elements and in some cases camping overnight to secure tickets to see their idols during the 1990s and noughties.
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters can be seen waiting patiently in line to bag tickets for big matches, including the play-offs and an FA Cup semi-final.
Fans of acts as diverse as the Arctic Monkeys, Spice Girls and Daniel O’Donnell are also pictured putting in their time to ensure they get to see their favourite musicians.
Big queues for book signings at Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre, the long line of Harry Potter fans determined to be first to get their hands on the latest book, and youngsters queueing to audition for Stars In Their Eyes can be seen too in this retro photo gallery.
What’s the longest you’ve ever queued for, and was it worth it?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.