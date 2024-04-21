Do you remember the days when you actually had to queue for tickets, rather than frantically refreshing your browser?

These photos show mega fans in Sheffield braving the elements and in some cases camping overnight to secure tickets to see their idols during the 1990s and noughties.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters can be seen waiting patiently in line to bag tickets for big matches, including the play-offs and an FA Cup semi-final.

Fans of acts as diverse as the Arctic Monkeys, Spice Girls and Daniel O’Donnell are also pictured putting in their time to ensure they get to see their favourite musicians.

Big queues for book signings at Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre, the long line of Harry Potter fans determined to be first to get their hands on the latest book, and youngsters queueing to audition for Stars In Their Eyes can be seen too in this retro photo gallery.

What’s the longest you’ve ever queued for, and was it worth it?

1 . Cliff Richard fans Vivienne Johnson, Bev Clarke and Barbara Walton queue outside Sheffield Arena in October 2005 to buy tickets to see their idol Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Daniel O'Donnell fans Andy Spencer, Elaine Dymond, Lorna Hickton and Chris Bentley are pictured queueing for tickets to see Daniel O'Donnell at Sheffield Arena Photo: Steve Parkin Photo Sales

3 . Artic Monkeys fans The queue for Arctic Monkeys tickets at Jacks Records Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales